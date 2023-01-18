Zia-ul-Hasan Govt. Unani Medical College celebrates Silver Jubilee of its Foundation Day

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s Ayush Minister of State (Independent charge) Ramkishore (Nano) Kavre expressed happiness over the completion of 25 years of the establishment of Hakim Syed Zia-ul-Hasan Govt. Unani Medical College in Bhopal and praised its achievements in the field of Unani Medicine at the state and national level in this short time.

Kavre was speaking as chief guest at the silver jubilee ceremony of the college here on Monday which was organized as “Jashan-e-Zia – 2023” at Hakim Mohammad Azam Khan auditorium of the college. It is noteworthy that the college was established on January 13, 1998 by the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

In his speech Kavre said that the state government is committed to the development of Unani system of medicine. The Minister said that like Ayurveda, the Unani system is also known as an ancient and very useful system of medicine. He assured that the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to the uplift and develop the Unani system. Unani doctors also have the responsibility of giving it a separate identity in the country and the state. He said that it is necessary that Unani doctors give priority to Unani system of medicines in the treatment of patients.

He revealed that the construction of Boys Hostel for boys will also be started soon on the lines of Girls Hostel which is being built for girls in the college campus.

Prior to this, the Principal of the college, Prof. Mahmuda Begum in her annual report presented the details of the achievements of the college in the medical and educational fields. She expressed special gratitude to the Minister for starting the Post Graduate (PG) courses in the college from this academic session itself. She said that due to the efforts and personal interest of Minister Mr. Kavre, it has been possible to start PG courses in three departments of the college from this year itself, which will provide research opportunities to the students of the state.

With the commencement of PG courses, the students of the state will also get research opportunities in the field of Unani medicine, the Principal said. At the time of Covid Unani doctors of the college saved lives on a large scale, she added.

On this occasion, the students of the college presented various colourful programs and also displayed their talents in various competitions. The minister personally gave away prizes to the students who were toppers in the field of studies and those who performed well in various competitions like literature, cricket, hockey and other sports.

At the outset Moulvi Mohammad Umar, Assistant Professor of Arabic in the College, recited verses from the Holy Qur’an to herald the start of the function.

The program was compeered by Dr. Ehsan Ahmed with aplomb while Dr. Kahkashan Jafri, Head of Moalijat Department, proposed a vote of thanks on the occasion. Dr. Anzar Hussain of the college, Dr. Abbas Zaidi, Dr. Nafees Bano, Dr. Naseem Khan and Dr. Mohammad Aslam Khan, were also present on this occasion amongst other staff members and students of the college.