1-year visa extension for widows and divorced women in UAE

It aims to give women the opportunity to adjust their social and economic status.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2023 10:55 pm IST
UAE: 1-year visa extension for widows, divorced women; here is how to apply
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) grants one-year extension on residence visa to divorced or widowed women— living in the country on  their husband’s visa.

The extension on the visa also applies to children who were under their father’s visa.

The extension starts from the date of the death of her husband or the divorce, is renewable for one time only and does not require a substitute sponsor.

Also Read
UAE visit visa: Absconding cases against overstaying tourists; know details

As per a report by Khaleej Times, UAE Cabinet decision in 2018, aims to give women the opportunity to adjust their social and economic status.

The decision takes into account the humanitarian conditions of widows and divorced women and facilitates their stay in the country after the loss of the head of the family.

Here is all you need to know about the extension and how you can apply

According to the official UAE government portal,

  • The visas of the woman and her children must have been valid at the time of the death or the divorce
  • The duration of the child’s/children’s residence visa should not exceed that of the mother
Also Read
UAE updates 15 services of visa, entry permits

Documents required

  • Proof of divorce or death, as the case may be
  • Proof of availability of home for the woman
  • Proof of woman’s ability to earn a living
  • Medical fitness certificates for the woman and her child/children over the age of 18
  • Emirates ID card
  • Health insurance cards, as applicable in some Emirates
Also Read
Here is how UAE residents can now sponsor friends, family visits for 90 days

Application process

  • Once the applicant visits the immigration office, they will need to request a visa extension form. Once the completed form and required documents are submitted, the case will be reviewed by the Immigration Department.
  • If the application meets the necessary requirements, it will be approved and the visa will be extended for one year.

Fees

  • 100 Dirhams (Rs 2,252) cancellation fee for each previous residence visa
  • The fee for extending the stay for a year is 100 Dirhams (Rs 2,252)

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2023 10:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button