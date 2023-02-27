1-year visa extension for widows and divorced women in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) grants one-year extension on residence visa to divorced or widowed women— living in the country on their husband’s visa.

The extension on the visa also applies to children who were under their father’s visa.

The extension starts from the date of the death of her husband or the divorce, is renewable for one time only and does not require a substitute sponsor.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, UAE Cabinet decision in 2018, aims to give women the opportunity to adjust their social and economic status.

The decision takes into account the humanitarian conditions of widows and divorced women and facilitates their stay in the country after the loss of the head of the family.

Here is all you need to know about the extension and how you can apply

According to the official UAE government portal,

The visas of the woman and her children must have been valid at the time of the death or the divorce

The duration of the child’s/children’s residence visa should not exceed that of the mother

Documents required

Proof of divorce or death, as the case may be

Proof of availability of home for the woman

Proof of woman’s ability to earn a living

Medical fitness certificates for the woman and her child/children over the age of 18

Emirates ID card

Health insurance cards, as applicable in some Emirates

Application process

Once the applicant visits the immigration office, they will need to request a visa extension form. Once the completed form and required documents are submitted, the case will be reviewed by the Immigration Department.

If the application meets the necessary requirements, it will be approved and the visa will be extended for one year.

Fees

100 Dirhams (Rs 2,252) cancellation fee for each previous residence visa