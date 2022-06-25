100 crores! Check out most expensive celebrity home in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Just like Bollywood celebrities, Tollywood stars too are known for living a ‘king size’ and an ‘extravagant’ life. From super cars, clothes to holidays to even the houses they live in, they are proud owners of some of the insanely expensive things which are super posh and pricey.

Their super luxurious bungalows nestled in the vicinity of Jubilee & Banjara Hills of Hyderabad leave us awe-struck and mesmerised. From Prabhas’ lavish home to Mahesh Babu’s palatial bungalow, their stylish and plush houses are to die for and the prices of the same will certainly make your jaw drop.

Check out the prices of lavish abodes of top Tollywood here.

But do you know which celebrity owns the most-expensive house in Hyderabad? Well, as per various reports, Stylish Star allu Arjun, who is one of the well-established and banakable actors down south, owns the most expensive home in the ‘City of Nizams’.

Allu Arjun’s House Price

The Pushpa star along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and kids reside in a lavish and swanky bungalow which is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore!

From the huge lawn to the kids’ colourful nursery to swimming pool, Allu Arjun’s grand house, located in Jubilee Hills, is all things aesthetic. The beige colour sofas, light coloured walls and furniture shades make the abode calm yet expressive. Take a tour of his home with our below story.

Allu Arjun’s Net Worth And Income

Now that we spoke about his super-expensive home, let’s quickly have a look on his net worth. As per Asia Net, Allu Arjun’s massive net worth stands at Rs. 350 crore.

According to reports, Arjun took home a hefty paycheque of Rs 32 crore for his blockbuster release Pushpa: The Rise. A few other reports also suggest that the actor is charging Rs 100 crore as his remuneration for the film’s sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor charges Rs 4 crores for the brand endorsements he does.

What’s on his professional front?

In terms of work, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The part 1 has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore worldwide and the star is all set for Pushpa 2 which is expected to go on floors soon.