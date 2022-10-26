1st of its kind in Middle East: Saudi launches oncology e-platform

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, has announced the launch of the first electronic platform in the Middle East for oncology, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The oncology e-platform has been launched at the headquarters of the Seha Virtual Health Hospital in Riyadh on Wednesday, October 19, with the aim of improving the health quality services provided to oncology patients.

The platform will be supervised by a group of the Kingdom’s doctors who specialize in several subspecialties, who meet to discuss cases of tumors presented to them by the health authorities associated with them.

Also Read US based Lucid opens first Middle East studio in Saudi Arabia

The platform provides the possibility of transferring knowledge and exchanging experiences between specialists in the field of oncology from inside and outside the Kingdom, and some doctors working on it have begun to study a number of cases of breast cancer in a number of regions.

The launch of this platform comes within the framework of the Ministry of Health’s efforts to support the provision of health care services in a number of delicate and rare specialties while facilitating access procedures, in line with the objectives of the national transformation and the vision of the Kingdom 2030.