35-year-old Kerala businessman wins Rs 7.9 cr in Dubai Duty Free

A 35-year-old Indian businessman from Kerala won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 7,98,36,500) in the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday in Concourse A of the Dubai International Airport.

The winner of the draw Mohammad Nazarudeen won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 400 after buying the lucky ticket number 3768, which he had purchased online on August 31.

Nazarudeen who runs a small IT business in Kerala is a regular participant in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) promotion since 2014.

“This is a life-changing moment for me and my family. I really appreciate the people and the company behind this promotion,” Nazarudeen told DDF.

Nazarudeen is the 196th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners of Dubai Duty-Free

52-year-old Indian national based in Mumbai, Naheed Pandey won a BMW R nineT Urban G/S (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0373 in Finest Surprise Series 513, which she purchased on August 29, on her way back to Mumbai.