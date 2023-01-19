400,000 Saudis joined in private sector in 2022

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund, also known as Hadaf, has confirmed its support for the employment of 400,000 Saudi males and females in the private sector in 2022 through its various program and initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Fund’s Director General, Turki Al-Juweni, stated that more than 1.49 million beneficiaries benefited from the training, empowerment, and guidance programs and services provided by Hadaf in 2022.

ساهم صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية –ولله الحمد- بدعم توظيف نحو 400 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في منشآت #القطاع_الخاص خلال 2022؛ ووصل إجمالي المستفيدين من برامج الإرشاد والتمكين والتدريب 1.49 مليون؛ وتجاوز عدد المنشآت المستفيدة من برامج الصندوق 138 ألف منشأة.

In 2022, the total amount spent on training programs and empowerment support reached 6 billion Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,29,74,29,89,720).

The number of establishments that benefited from the Fund’s services during the same year exceeded 138,000 establishments in various sectors of the labor market and various regions of the Kingdom, he added.

Hadaf manages several initiatives, including training programs to enhance job opportunities among Saudis while supporting institutions in various activities, sectors, and professions, as the Kingdom seeks to achieve the Emiratisation goals set in Vision 2030.