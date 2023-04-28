Dubai Duty Free draw: 47-yr-old German CEO wins Rs 8 crore

Abu Dhabi: A 47-year-old CEO from Germany won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,17,55,050) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw that took place on Wednesday, April 26.

The winner of the draw Marc Briese— won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 421 after buying the lucky ticket number 3982, which he had purchased online on April 8 on his way to Bangkok, Thailand.

Marc Briese is based in Seevetal, and works as a CEO for a logistics company in Hamburg, Germany. He has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past eight years.

He plans to buy a house and share some with his family.

Other winners

49-year-old Ajith Pushparajan, an Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Selenite Grey) car, with ticket number 1300 in Finest Surprise Series 1837, which he purchased online on March 30.

Another winner, 35-year-old Mahesh Venkat, an Indian national based in Umm Al Quwain won a BMW R nine T Pure (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1023 in Finest Surprise Series 536 which he purchased online on April 5.