Hyderabadi Biryani has fans all over India and across the world. From the royal kitchens of Hyderabad to international food festivals, this dum-cooked delicacy has earned love everywhere. The long basmati rice, tender meat, saffron aroma and rich masala make it everyone’s favourite. It has even found a place on global food lists, proving that the taste of Hyderabad truly travels far.

If you are in Mumbai and missing that authentic flavour, here are some reliable spots where you can enjoy a satisfying plate of Hyderabadi biryani.

Best places for Hyderabadi Biryani in Mumbai 2026

1. Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

Location: Multiple outlets including Colaba and Grant Road

Since: 1973

Price for two Around Rs 1200

Known as one of Mumbai’s most iconic biryani destinations, this restaurant has been serving rich Mughlai food for decades. Their biryani is aromatic with soft meat and perfectly cooked rice. The flavour is bold yet balanced, making it popular among families and tourists alike.

2. Persian Darbar

Location: Byculla, Andheri and Bandra

Since: 1976

Price for two Around Rs 1800

A grand name in Mumbai’s food scene, Persian Darbar is known for generous portions and royal presentation. The biryani here is layered beautifully and served hot with raita and salan. The rice is fragrant and the meat is juicy, giving a rich dining experience.

3. Lucky Restaurant

Location: Hill Road, Bandra West

Since: 1938

Price for two Around Rs 800

Image credit : Instagram hungry.nomads_

One of Bandra’s oldest eateries, Lucky Restaurant has a vintage charm and a celebrity favourite spot. Their mutton biryani is a hit with simple, comforting and full of flavours. The spices are well balanced and the meat is tender. It is a great place for a relaxed meal after exploring Bandra.

4. Noor Mohammadi Hotel

Location: Bhendi Bazaar, South Mumbai

Since: 1923

Price for two Around Rs 700

A hidden gem loved by locals, Noor Mohammadi Hotel is famous for its traditional style cooking. The biryani here is rich in taste and served in hearty portions. It feels homely and authentic, especially for those who enjoy strong flavours.

5. Shalimar Restaurant

Location Bhendi Bazaar, Mohammed Ali Road, South Mumbai

Since : 1970s

Price for two Around Rs 900

A popular Mughlai restaurant in South Mumbai, Shalimar is known for its rich and flavourful biryani. While it is not traditional Hyderabadi dum biryani, the taste is bold and satisfying with generous portions and tender meat. A good choice for those who enjoy strong Mughlai flavours.

For Hyderabadis living in Mumbai, these restaurants bring a little taste of home. While nothing can replace the original dum biryani from Hyderabad, these places come close. After all, biryani is not just food. It is emotion, tradition and happiness served on a plate.