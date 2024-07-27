7 Must-do’s in Hyderabad if you are a first time visitor

If you’re a Hyderabadi or have visited the city before, you likely know all the must-see spots and hidden gems. But if you’re planning your first trip to Hyderabad and aren’t sure where to start, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know to make your visit unforgettable.

7 Top Experiences Every Hyderabad Newbie Should Try

1. Savor the Flavors

Hyderabadi Biryani: The first thing you should do upon arriving in Hyderabad is indulge in the famous Hyderabadi Biryani. This aromatic dish, known for its blend of spices and tender meat, is a must-try.

Hyderabadi Nashta (Breakfast): Don’t miss the traditional Hyderabadi breakfast, available from as early as five in the morning. Head to popular spots like Hotel Nayaab and Hotel Shadab in the old city to savor dishes like Paaya, Khichdi Khatta Kheema, and Bheja Fry.

Irani Chai: Conclude your meal with a steaming cup of Irani chai. Visit Niloufer and Nimrah for the best experiences, and pair your chai with melt-in-your-mouth Osmania biscuits for a wholesome treat.

Ramzan Special Haleem: If you’re visiting during Ramzan, be sure to indulge in the mouth-watering Hyderabadi Haleem at iconic spots around the city.

2. Culture Walk

Explore the rich history of Hyderabad by visiting its forts and palaces like — Golconda Fort, Chowmahalla Palace (known for its grandeur and elegance) and Falaknuma Palace (A luxurious palace that offers a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the Nizams).

Also Read Top 5 new tourist destinations of Hyderabad

3. Ramoji Film City

A visit to Ramoji Film City is a must for movie enthusiasts. It holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest film studio complex in the world. Here, you can:

Take guided tours of the sets where popular films were shot.

Enjoy live shows and entertainment.

Explore beautiful gardens, theme parks, and interactive exhibits.

4. Scenic Lakes

Hyderabad is home to several picturesque lakes perfect for enjoying serene evenings and sunsets. Some of the notable lakes include:

Gandipet Lake

Hussain Sagar

Himayat Sagar

Shamirpet Lake

Durgam Cheruvu Lake

Many eco-friendly parks have popped up around these lakes, providing a peaceful escape from the bustling city.

5. Shopping

Immerse yourself in local culture by shopping at the vibrant bazaars. Must-visit places include:

Lad Bazaar: Famous for its bangles, shiny trinkets and pearls.

Local streets around Charminar: A bustling area offering a wide range of traditional items.

Tolichowki Bazaar: Another popular shopping destination.

6. Modern Malls

Hyderabad boasts several modern malls where you can shop, dine, and enjoy entertainment. Some of the top malls include GVK One and Inorbit Mall.

7. Cafes

For cafe lovers, Hyderabad is a hub of fantastic options. From lakeside views to cozy rooftops, the city has it all. The main areas to explore cafes are Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. These areas are teeming with a variety of cafes offering diverse menus to suit every taste.

Poore Hyderabad ku ek article mein kaisa cover karna yaaro? It is quite a challenge! If we missed something, please share your thoughts in the comments section below and help our readers with additional city guide tips.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more such interesting stories on lifestyle.