Anime, K-pop playlists, K-dramas, sushi, ramen and matcha have become familiar parts of Hyderabad’s urban lifestyle. Japan, in particular, has a charm that goes beyond anime. Its food, art, technology and way of life continue to attract audiences.

The interest is also moving beyond screens. Hyderabadis are increasingly looking for experiences where they can explore Japanese culture in person.

Earlier, Hello Japan at Nexus Hyderabad Mall brought Japanese food, cultural activities, shopping and entertainment to the city, showing Hyderabad’s growing interest in Japan.

Now, another Japanese experience is coming to Hyderabad today.

A day of Japanese culture

Japan Festival 2026 will be held on October 11 at Cyber Gardens, Hitec City, from 9 am to 8 pm. Hosted by Na Ra Japan Hub, the festival is free to attend.

The celebration marks 20 years of friendship and collaboration between Miyoshi city in Hiroshima Prefecture and Hyderabad. It will bring together culture, cuisine, education, innovation and opportunities.

A taste of Japan

Japanese food is likely to be one of the highlights for food lovers. Sushi and ramen have become popular choices for people looking to try something different, while matcha has found a place in drinks and desserts.

The festival will showcase Japanese culture. One highlight is a special Ikebana show.

Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement, where flowers, branches and leaves are carefully placed to create balance and harmony. It offers a glimpse into Japanese traditions.

Study, work and discover

The festival also looks beyond food and culture by highlighting education, innovation and opportunities in Japan.

Students can explore information related to studying in Japan, while young professionals may find information on universities, scholarships and careers.

The festival also highlights youth technology, business showcases and hackathon activities.

About Na Ra Japan Hub

Na Ra Japan Hub is a not-for-profit initiative of Naga Rama Trust that promotes Japanese language, culture and India-Japan connections in Hyderabad.

Based in Cyberabad near the Botanical Garden, it brings Indian and Japanese communities together through language, art, culture, education and business.

Why Japan fascinates Hyderabad

For some, the love for Japan begins with anime. For others, it could be a bowl of ramen, Japanese stationery, a travel video or an interest in the country’s technology and lifestyle.

Events like this bring these interests together and offer people a chance to experience a small part of Japan without travelling abroad.

With food, art, traditions, education and opportunities coming together, the festival promises a wholesome day for families, students, food lovers and anyone curious about Japan.