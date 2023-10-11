Abhishek Banerjee’s wife arrives at ED office for questioning in Bengal school job case

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 11th October 2023 12:05 pm IST

Kolkata: Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress general Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office here on Wednesday for questioning in the the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

After arriving at the central government office (CGO) complex at 10.57 a.m., Rujira went straight to the seventh floor where the ED office is housed.

She has been summoned in connection with her links as an erstwhile director of a corporate entity whose name surfaced during the central agency’s ongoing probe.

Last week, the ED had also summoned Abhishek Banerjee’s parents, Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee, the two directors of the said corporate entity, for questioning.

But neither of them turned up at the ED office.

Last year, Rujira Narula Banerjee was questioned by the ED officials in connection with the central agency’s probe in the multi-crore coal smuggling case in West Bengal.

This year, Abhishek Banerjee had faced two interrogations, one by CBI and the other by ED, in connection with the school job case.

In both the cases, he described the outcome of the interrogation as zero or even negative.

Sources said that the actual questioning process will commence later.

First she will have to fill up a form provided by the central agency where she will have to fill in her personal details.

Late Tuesday evening, Abhishek Banerjee submitted the documents related to his asset and property details at ED’s Salt Lake office.

As per the order of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, the ED sleuths will examine those documents and then decide whether to summon him again.

The court had also directed the ED to get the documents examined by expert officers specialising in handling matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

