Actor Vishwak Sen turns ticket seller at theatres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Attention all moviegoers in Hyderabad! Prepare for an electrifying cinematic experience as Vishwak Sen’s latest offering, ‘Das Ka Dhamki,’ takes you on an unforgettable journey. And the thrills don’t stop there. The multi-talented actor is going all out to promote the film, and his most recent promotional strategy is getting a lot of attention.

Vishwak Sen and his co-star Nivetha Pethuraj took on the role of ticket sellers and sold tickets for ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ to the public at the iconic AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, in a rare move. Fans rushed in huge numbers to secure tickets and catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

But that isn’t all. Vishwak Sen, who also directed and produced the film, stepped outside his comfort zone to promote it by dressing up as a waiter at a restaurant. This unique promotional strategy has sparked a frenzy among fans.

‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is a mass-market commercial film with an exciting storyline about money. Vishwak Sen has promised a genre shift that will keep you on the edge of your seat, creating an exciting cinematic experience. The film’s music is composed by Leon James, and the story is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

Don’t miss your chance to see ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ in a theater near you. Join Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj today at Prasad’s IMAX in Hyderabad as they repeat their ticket-selling feat. Prepare to be entertained, thrilled, and mesmerized by this unforgettable film adventure!