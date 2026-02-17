After fake wedding, Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar holiday together

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar have found themselves at the centre of attention over their rumoured relationship and wedding speculation. After weeks of buzz surrounding alleged Ramzan wedding plans, Hania added fuel to the chatter by celebrating her birthday with a wedding-themed party and cheekily declaring, “Main ne shadi karli, but naqli.”

Soon after the fake wedding drama, the duo were spotted vacationing together, further exciting fans. A photograph of Hania and Asim posing with a fan has been going viral on Instagram, intensifying rumours of a possible reunion.

Adding to the intrigue, both stars also shared Valentine’s Day stories for each other, which did not go unnoticed by their followers.

Hania Aamir recently sent social media into a frenzy by staging a mock wedding to mark her 29th birthday in February 2026. Playfully leaning into persistent marriage rumours, she hosted an elaborate shadi-themed bash in Islamabad, complete with bridal-style yellow attire, floral jewellery and mehndi decor.

A dance video featuring Hania and her rumoured beau Asim Azhar quickly went viral, leading many to believe that the two had secretly tied the knot.

However, Hania later clarified the prank in a vlog, explaining that since everyone was eager to see her married, she decided to give them a “fake” ceremony, even staging a mock rukhsati for fun.

How it all began

The wedding buzz had originally begun earlier this year when Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi claimed that Hania would get married in 2026. The rumours gained further traction after the actress was reportedly spotted at a qawwali night hosted at Asim Azhar’s residence.

Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar’s relationship timeline

The pair’s relationship history has also added to the speculation. Once among Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrity couples, they dated in 2018 before parting ways in 2020. Following Asim’s broken engagement with Merub Ali in June 2025, rumours of a reconciliation with Hania resurfaced.

Now, with the two being seen together again, fans are convinced that this time the wedding talk may not be entirely “naqli” after all.