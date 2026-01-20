Islamabad: It looks like 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest wedding season for the Pakistani entertainment industry, with several A-list celebrities rumoured to be tying the knot this year. While the internet is already buzzing with reports about Hania Aamir-Asim Azhar and Sajal Aly-Hamza Sohail’s alleged weddings, another popular actress has now entered the spotlight.

Another big celebrity wedding in Pakistan?

According to leading Pakistani entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood, actress Laiba Khan is set to get married soon. The portal’s hosts, Momin Ali Munshi and Iman Ali Munshi, who earlier confirmed Hania Aamir and Sajal Aly’s weddings, have now dropped strong hints about Laiba’s upcoming nuptials. They also claimed that wedding cards have already been printed.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Laiba recently shared a cozy, celebratory picture on her Instagram story. The image featured a teal-blue plate with the words “Happy Days Coming” written on it, leaving fans convinced that a big announcement is on the way. Momin Ali Munshi also claimed that the actress will officially announce her wedding on Instagram soon.

Who is Laiba Khan?

Laiba Khan is a rising name in Pakistani television, best known for her performance in the 2024 hit drama Kaffara. She has steadily built a strong career with notable roles in dramas like Do Bol, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Baylagaam, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Aafat, earning praise for her grounded performances and versatility since her debut around 2018–19.

About Hania Aamir’s wedding buzz

Meanwhile, buzz around other celebrity weddings continues to grow. Reports suggest that preparations are in full swing at Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar’s homes, with the duo allegedly hosting a qawwali night to kick-start their pre-wedding celebrations. Several pictures from the event have also gone viral, further fuelling speculation as fans eagerly await official confirmations.