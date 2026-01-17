Islamabad: Well, well, it looks like Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is no longer shying away from reacting to the wedding rumours swirling around her. Ever since reports claimed that she is all set to tie the knot with her rumoured beau, singer Asim Azhar, the internet has been buzzing with excitement.

From alleged pre-wedding celebrations to viral photos and now her own playful social media replies, Hania’s reactions have only added fuel to the already raging speculation.

Reports earlier claimed that Hania and Asim hosted a Qawwali night at latter’s residence on Friday, sparking chatter that pre-wedding festivities may have begun. Though several photos from the event went viral, featuring similar backdrops and coordinated outfits, no confirmation followed.

However, the internet went into overdrive after Hania responded to fan comments on her latest Instagram post. When one fan asked, “Agla function dholki night?” she replied, “Done.” Another comment read, “Tomorrow it begins, right?” to which the actress responded, “Bilkul.” In yet another exchange, a fan asked about her mayon ceremony, and Hania replied, “Aaj.”

These playful yet telling replies have convinced many fans that wedding celebrations may already be underway.

For the unversed, the rumours first gained momentum after Galaxy Lollywood host Momim Ali Munshi claimed that Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are planning to get married in 2026.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Hania nor Asim has officially confirmed the wedding, leaving fans eagerly waiting for an announcement.