Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark divorce rumours today again

Mumbai: Today marks the 17th wedding anniversary of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, two Bollywood actors who are considered one of the industry’s most glamorous couples. Their marriage continues to captivate fans all over the globe, who adore them both individually and as a pair. With their frequent red carpet appearances and successful on-screen collaborations, they have always been an adorable couple.

Although the couple usually shares updates and photos on social media to celebrate their anniversary, they did not do so this year. This has led to speculation about why Aishwarya and Abhishek did not post anything online about their special day.

Aishwarya, known for her regular birthday and anniversary messages on Instagram for family members, hasn’t shared any such post for Abhishek yet

Adding to the mystery are constant rumors in the media that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been going through a rough patch lately. While details are unknown, it is apparent that the couple has faced some difficulties. This shows that even famous couples have their own issues, and fans admire how they have managed to stay strong and committed throughout everything.

In 2023, Aishwarya had lovingly wished Abhishek on Instagram with a photo and a sweet caption. However, this year, her silence has fueled speculation about the state of their relationship. Well, let’s wait and see if she posts anything by tonight.

While the couple’s public expressions have been raising eyebrows, fans remain hopeful that everything is well between them. As we await any official statement or gesture, the mystery surrounding Aishwarya’s social media silence continues.