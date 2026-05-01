Allahabad HC dismisses plea over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged ‘Indian State’ remark

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an alleged controversial remark in 2025.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Simran Gupta, who had challenged a Sambhal court’s rejection of her plea seeking directions to lodge an FIR against Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

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The petitioner had alleged that Gandhi, during the inauguration of the All India Congress Committee office in 2025, stated that “we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.”

The petitioner said the remark hurt public sentiments and amounted to a seditious and anti-national statement allegedly intended to destabilise the country.