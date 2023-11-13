Ankita Lokhande wears expensive lehenga on Diwali worth Rs…

Ankita's daily outfits on the show, reported to be quite pricey, are becoming a major talking point

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Mumbai: Television actress Ankita Lokhande is dominating the headlines in Bigg Boss 17, not just for her strategies and clashes with husband Vicky Jain but also for her stunning wardrobe. Her daily outfits on the show, reported to be quite pricey, are becoming a major talking point.

The latest buzz surrounds her extravagant choice for the Weekend Ka Vaar during Diwali celebrations – a Multicoloured Printed Lehenga Set. It’s price tag is something that has caught our attention. According to popular Instagram page, biggbossxoutfits, her lehenga is worth a whopping Rs 1.19 lakh!

Ankita’s fashion choices are capturing attention, and it’s revealed that she brought nearly 200 outfits to the show to avoid repeating any look. The actress’s style statements are turning heads, making her a fashion icon on Bigg Boss 17.

We can’t wait to check out more of Ankita’s glamorous and high-priced ensembles in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more such stories.

