Around 80 pc of IT employees working in Hitec City are overweight

Hyderabad: Around 80 percent of employees working in IT sector in Hyderabad’s Hitec City are overweight.

A doctor from AIG Hospital revealed that 60 percent of the Indian population is overweight.

Why are IT employees in Hitec City turning overweight?

As per doctors, anybody, including IT employees, can become overweight or even obese due to various factors, including eating fast food, processed food, or sugary drinks.

Moreover, not getting enough sleep or high-quality sleep is another reason. Stress also plays a significant role in overweight and obesity.

Tackling obesity not just personal concern but a national responsibility: Jitendra Singh

Addressing the ‘National Obesity Summit”, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the occasion of “World Obesity Day”, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh emphasised that obesity is not just a lifestyle issue but a major public health challenge that requires coordinated efforts from the government, industry, the medical fraternity and also the society.

“Obesity is a multifactorial challenge and needs multifactorial preventive strategies,” said Singh, a Professor of Medicine and a renowned Diabetologist.

“Obesity is not just a personal concern; it is a national responsibility. As we envision India in 2047, we must ensure that our young population remains healthy, productive, and free from preventable lifestyle diseases,” he added.

India ranks second globally in childhood obesity, with over 1.4 crore children affected.

As it is being claimed that 60 percent of the IT employees working in Hitec City are overweight, it become major concern for techies.