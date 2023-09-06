Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live in Dubai on these dates

Bollywood fans and music lovers in Dubai are in for a treat as Asha Bhosle and Neha Kakkar are all set to perform live in Dubai.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle will perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Friday, September 8.

The concert – ‘Asha@90 Live’ – will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and will see the singer perform some of her most memorable tracks on the occasion of her birthday.

Tickets are now on sale for her concert via the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Neha Kakkar

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar is all set for another astounding performance in Dubai on Sunday, October 22.

Kakkar will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time.

She will enthral the audience with her best songs including Dilbar, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and many others.

Tickets are now on sale for her concert via the Dubai Platinumlist.