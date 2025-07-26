ATM robbery in Adilabad, police suspect interstate gang

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 26th July 2025 10:45 am IST
Hyderabad: Unidentified individuals stole cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located on the main road in Ramnagar, Adilabad town, in the early hours of Saturday, July 26. This incident marks the first reported ATM theft in the district in four years.

Following this, gas cutters were used to access the ATM‘s cash vault, from which money was then removed. The precise amount of cash stolen is pending an official complaint from SBI officials.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, accompanied by Inspectors Karre Swamy and Sunil Kumar, visited the scene to commence an investigation.

Authorities suspect the involvement of an interstate gang, potentially from northern India, citing the professional execution of the theft.

