ATM robbery in Adilabad, police suspect interstate gang

Hyderabad: Unidentified individuals stole cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located on the main road in Ramnagar, Adilabad town, in the early hours of Saturday, July 26. This incident marks the first reported ATM theft in the district in four years.

Police reported that the perpetrators disabled the ATM‘s CCTV surveillance system by spraying black paint on the cameras.

Following this, gas cutters were used to access the ATM‘s cash vault, from which money was then removed. The precise amount of cash stolen is pending an official complaint from SBI officials.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, accompanied by Inspectors Karre Swamy and Sunil Kumar, visited the scene to commence an investigation.

Authorities suspect the involvement of an interstate gang, potentially from northern India, citing the professional execution of the theft.