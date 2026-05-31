Attack on Abhishek Banerjee shows public rage against TMC, says minister

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul on Sunday said her party, the BJP, does not support the attack on Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, but described the incident as a reflection of public anger.

Speaking to reporters, Paul drew parallels with past attacks on BJP leaders, including the party’s former national president JP Nadda and then leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari, which she claimed were dismissed by the TMC as expressions of public outrage.

“We never support the kind of incident that happened with Abhishek Banerjee,” said the urban development minister.

“However, when similar attacks took place on BJP leaders during the TMC regime, they were described as manifestations of public anger. What happened yesterday was also a manifestation of public wrath,” she added.

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Paul alleged that people of the state were reacting to “years of oppression” under the TMC government, accusing the party of using the police and its members to target opponents when it was in power.

Stones, eggs and abuses were hurled at the Diamond Harbour MP when he visited Sonarpur town on the outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday to meet the family of a TMC worker who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence.

He escaped the mob wearing a cricket helmet, with the help of some aides and journalists, before being escorted out of the area by a large police contingent.