Bahrain: Daughter takes father to court for refusing to pay fees

Manama: A young girl in Bahrain took her estranged father to court because he refused to pay her college fees and other expenses, local media reported.

In the unusual case, the man stopped covering his daughter’s college fees and other expenses after her mother’s divorce.

According to media reports, the girl told the court that she and her brother were put in a terrible situation because of her father’s actions, as her mother found it difficult to cover the bills due to the increased financial obligations.

She further said that her father did not provide her with any financial stability and was not concerned about her future, maintenance or higher education.

During the hearing, the girl’s lawyer told the court that the defendant stopped paying his daughter’s education fees after she was separated from her mother.

It is reported that, the court decided that the girl has a right to receive pocket money as she is still a college student and should be given an allowance every month.

The man, as per the court ruling, must provide his daughter Bahraini Dinar 50 (Rs 10,603) per month.