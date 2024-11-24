BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi named ‘best cultural project’

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple (mandir) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi has been awarded the Best Cultural Project of UAE and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in 2024.
The recognition is based on its architectural brilliance, cultural significance, and positive societal impact.
The titles were won at the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) Project Awards 2024. The awards garnered nearly 40 nominations from breakthrough projects around the region.
About BAPS Hindu temple
BAPS Hindu temple was inaugurated on February 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was opened for visitors on March 1.
Over 3.5 lakh devotees visited the temple within a month of its opening for the public.
The temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.
The construction of the temple began in 2019. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.