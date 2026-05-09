Bengaluru or Ahmedabad? Karnataka Deputy CM slams BCCI over IPL ticket issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, May 9, expressed displeasure over the alleged refusal to provide additional IPL match tickets to legislators, questioning why the request for 300 tickets had become a major issue for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said other state governments receive nearly 60 per cent of IPL tickets for distribution, while Karnataka’s request was being unnecessarily politicised. He alleged that there was an attempt to shift the IPL final to Ahmedabad due to commercial interests and political pressure.

“We only asked for 300 tickets for IPL matches. Has that become such a big issue for them? In other states, a large percentage of tickets are given to the government. People from Gujarat wanted tickets, and that means more business opportunities. That is why politics is being played to shift the IPL final to Ahmedabad,” he alleged.

Clarifying his stand, the Deputy Chief Minister said the request was not for personal benefit but made after demands from elected representatives across party lines. “Did I ask for tickets for myself? MLAs had requested them. Earlier, legislators used to get two tickets each. I only requested that they be given three tickets,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that several leaders, including BJP MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, had sought tickets. “Now the entire blame is being put on me. As a representative of Karnataka, I only acted on what the MLAs requested. Leaders from all parties had demanded tickets. If the JD(S) does not want them, they can ask their legislators to return the tickets,” he remarked.

No idea about Tamil political developments

Responding to questions regarding Tamil Nadu politics, Shivakumar said he would follow any direction issued by the Congress high command. He denied reports that Congress MLAs from Tamil Nadu had arrived in Bengaluru.

“I do not know anything about Tamil Nadu political developments. Claims that Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs are in Bengaluru are false. I had gone to Tamil Nadu only to release the election manifesto and campaign there as instructed by the party leadership. Beyond that, I have no information,” he clarified.