Beyond Nupur Sharma: List of atrocities against Muslims in June

With Agnipath protests and political instablility in Maharashtra grabbing the headlines in the month of June, focus on atrocities against Muslims went amiss. Aside from the Nupur Sharma row and select anger for the statements she made against Prophet Muhammad, the hate-crimes were chiefly ignored.

This article is a part of Siasat.com’s hate-crime tracker which chronicles atrocities against Muslims in India.

June 1:

Aligarh: A college professor was sent on compulsory leave after a video showing him performing ‘namaz’ in the college lawns went viral and Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action against him. The incident was reported in Sri Varshney College, following which Professor S R Khalid was on Tuesday sent on one month’s compulsory leave.

Hindutva priest Swamy Jitendranand Saraswati on the first day of the month said, “Raise loud slogans in such a way that it tears apart the womb of an anti-national woman bearing an anti-national baby.”

June 2: After Nupur Sharma, another BJP leader Naveen Jindal publicly insulted Prophet Muhammad, accusing him of rape.

June 3: Hindu students at a college in Uppinangady in Karnataka protested demanding the college administration not to allow hijab in campus.

June 3: Right-wing Hindu organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal called for a boycott of auto and taxi drivers belonging to minority communities at Mangalore and Belthangady’s Ganesh temple in Karnataka. This came soon after a Muslim auto-driver was accused of love jihad.

June 4: A group of men who were begging for alms in Khargupur Dingur village in Uttar Pradesh were abused and made to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram.’ Further, the victims were assaulted by an unidentified individual who referred to the men as “terrorists”.

June 5: In this video, a man is seen asking an elderly Muslim man, who is selling clothes on the pavement in Kanpur to vacate the premises. The victim was taunted by the man who has been identified as the Yuva Morcha President of Hindu Coordination Committee, Tushar Shukla.

June 6: Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers have claimed that the first parliament of the world — “Anubhava Mantapa” — was allegedly razed and Peer Pasha dargah was built over it in Bidar district of Karnataka.

June 12: Two Muslim boys were assaulted by a group of Hindutva men. The attackers can be seen ‘Jai Shree Ram’ continuously on Friday evening in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

At 8 pm on June 11, Zeeshan (24) and Faizan (21) decided to get pizza from the nearby Domino’s in Ranchi where the offence took place. Reportedly, the two men were also part of a protest which had taken place on the same day.

June 13: Hindutva priest Yati Narsinghanand claimed that the two biggest businesses in Haridwar are drugs and prostitution. He further added that these two businesses are controlled by Muslims to exploit Hindus. He additionally claimed that “Hindu women were being “supplied” to make CDs of politicians & bureaucrats.”

June 14: A Muslim popcorn seller was roughed up by a mob in Bengaluru’s Lalbagh, on the allegation that he spit into oil before making the popcorn.

Nawaz Pasha has been selling popcorn in Lalbagh for close to ten years. He was getting ready for work on Saturday, June 11, when a group of people passing by saw him biting an oil packet to open it, and prepare the popcorn. Alleging that he spit into the oil, the mob started creating a ruckus and tried attacking him.

The story came to light three days after Pasha was attacked.

June 15: Adding to the indecent remarks on Prophet Muhammad, a religious gathering of Hindu organizations was seen in Arrah, Bihar in support of expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

June 18: A senior officer of Bihar Administrative Service Alok Kumar, the Deputy Secretary in the Election Department, has been arrested for sharing objectionable posts on WhatsApp against Muslims.

June 26: In videos that surfaced and are doing rounds on social networking sites, a right-wing indivudal can be heard harassing young children and forcing them to abuse Allah. The Delhi Commission for Women took cognizance of the matter.

The man behind the camera can be heard threatening to thrash a young girl, calling her Katui, a pejorative term used to address Muslims.

The incident occurred in the Krishnapura area of Mangalore district. The victim was identified as Shayan. The two suspects ran away as the boy raised an alarm for help.

A social media post regarding the incident read, “#Muslim boy Shayan Studying Class 6th was attacked while returning from #Madrasa by Miscreants today around 9:15 PM in Krishnapura 6th block of Mangalore, Karnataka. As the boy screamed for help they ran away.

(Note: This is in no way an exhaustive list. The hate crime tracker for the months of January, February, March, April and May can be accessed below.)

January 2022:

February 2022:

March 2022:

April 2022:

May 2022: