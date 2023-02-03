Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shiv Thakare’s elimination announced!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and currently seven contestants are left in the house — Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. However, one unlucky contestant will be walking home in tomorrow, just a week before the finale. The nominated contestants are — Sumbul, Shiv and Stan.

Shiv Thakare gets eliminated?

And now, the latest promo of host Karan Johar announcing Shiv Thakare’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16 has shocked his fans. Yes, you read that right! In a teaser clip from the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan tells Shiv, “Aapko lowest votes hain, aaja.” After this, Shiv is seen walking towards the exit gate leaving the other housemates in shock. Watch the video below.

However, it seems like this is just a prank as we hear that not Shiv but Sumbul has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress’ is currently out of the show and her eviction will be showcased tomorrow.

Speaking about Shiv Thakare, it is said that he will reach the top 2 for sure. Thakare is known for his honesty and true personality, and for being a true gentleman throughout his time on the show. He has won millions of hearts since day for his gameplay.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale Date

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13. Fans are thrilled to know which contestant will reach the top and grab the trophy this year.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more exciting updates on Bigg Boss 16.