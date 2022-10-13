Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s behaviour with Abdu Rozik leaves fans angry

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with each passing day and has been grabbing a lot of headlines for various reasons. One of them is contestant Abdu Rozik who is currently one of the most loved and entertaining contestants inside the house. His warm-pleasant personality and playful nature has made him a BB fan’s favorite who thinks he can become a finalist and even has the capability of winning this season.

Abdu Rozik shares an excellent bond with all his co-contestants including MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Tina Datta. Fans just love how he shares a sweet friendship with all the housemates. However, Tina’s behaviour with Rozik in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 has left the latter’s fans furious.

In last night’s episode, Tina Datta was seen forcefully hugging Abdu while he kept saying ‘no’. Not just this, she even kissed him more than once despite the fact that he looked visibly uncomfortable. He even tells her that she is ‘killing’ him. As the actress tries to hug the singer once again, he leaves the place and says, “I am very fine. Thank you so much.” A clip of the same is surfacing on social media.

Angry netizens said that Tina behaviour towards Abdu is ‘unacceptable’. Many even went on to term this as ‘harassment’. One user wrote, “Abdu is not a kid there, miss Tina Learn to behave and stop touching hugging him w/o his consent. Only if any boy has done the same to her.”

Another wrote, “THIS IS HARASSMENT. #AbduRozik was clearly uncomfortable & he ran away ASAP. His consent matters when it comes to his physical space & there should be no argument about it. #TinaDutta has repeatedly disrespected his right to consent. NOTOK.” Read tweets below.

Not just this, right from day one, we have seen other Bigg Boss 16 contestants too making problematic remarks about Abdu and treating him as a kid. Archana Gautam was also seen commenting on his height, “Yeh chota sa hai kaise khelega (He is so small how will he play)?”

What’s your take on this? Comment below.