‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita upsets hubby Vicky Jain by calling him ‘faltu’

Mumbai: It seems the gap between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain has deepened and the actress will be seen venting it out in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

In a task on Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Ankita will be seen talking about her husband.

“Yeh faltu main ghuste hai… Munna toh kuch bolta bhi nahi hai. Faltu Faltu Faltu,” she will be heard saying this about Vicky.

An upset Vicky is heard replying: “I did not expect this from you. I may have come here to play a game but we also have a relationship. I haven’t forgotten, maybe you have.”

Also Read Top 2 trending contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande OUT

To which, Ankita asks if he thinks she would choose Munawar Faruqui over him and he replies that she already has.

The upcoming episode will have acclaimed actress Tabu as the guest of the show.

In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abhishek Kumar, who was shown the exit door by house captain Ankita Lokhande for slapping Samarth Jurel, was seen making an entry back. Salman reprimanded Samarth and Isha Malviya for poking him to a level where he in reflex had to fight back.