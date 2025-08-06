Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and the excitement among fans has already reached a fever pitch. With only a few days left for the grand premiere on August 24, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz alive. From interesting themes to a power-packed contestant line-up, Bigg Boss 19 promises to be full of drama, entertainment and surprises.

While several popular names like Faisal Shaikh, Sreerama Chandra, and Hunar Gandhi are already doing the rounds, the latest buzz is that model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim has also been approached for the show. Yes, the same Muzammil who once grabbed headlines for his relationship with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

According to media reports, Muzammil has been offered a spot on Bigg Boss 19, and talks between him and the makers are currently underway. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side as of now.

Muzammil Ibrahim, Deepika Padukone’s relationship

Muzammil Ibrahim recently revealed that he dated Deepika Padukone for nearly two years during their modelling days. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, he claimed that Deepika had taken the first step in their relationship, but it was he who decided to part ways. Despite the breakup, the two remained cordial until Deepika’s marriage, after which they lost contact.

Muzammil had also shared sweet memories of their early days together, from rickshaw dates in the rain to celebrating his first car purchase. “We had no money, but we were happy,” he had said.

Known for his work in music videos like Pardesiya and a few Bollywood films, Muzammil’s entry into the Bigg Boss house could certainly stir up some nostalgia and a lot of headlines.

Will Muzammil finally say yes to Bigg Boss 19? Fans are eager to know. What do you think, should he be a part of this season?