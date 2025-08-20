Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 19 just days away from its grand premiere, excitement around the contestants’ names and salaries is at its peak. Fans are not only curious about who will be entering the house this year, but also about how much the stars will be charging as their weekly remunerations.

Bigg Boss 19 highest paid contestant

While the confirmed list of salaries will be out only after the show kicks off, buzz suggests that popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna is expected to be the highest-paid contestant this season. However, exact numbers about his per-week or per-episode remuneration are still under wraps.

Looking back, last year saw Vivian Dsena as the top-earning contestant of Bigg Boss 18, with a fee of around Rs 5 lakh per week. Interestingly, that was a noticeable drop compared to previous seasons. For instance, in Bigg Boss 17, television stars Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma earned an impressive Rs 11–12 lakh per week, while in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer Khan reportedly took home Rs 12 lakh per week.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the makers will hike the salaries this year or continue with last season’s trend of reduced payouts. If reports about Gaurav Khanna turn out to be true, Bigg Boss 19 may just witness a new record in contestant fees.

Meanwhile, check out the list of confirmed contestants of BB 19.