Bird flu scare intensifies in Karnataka as mysterious peacock deaths rise

Tumakuru: Fear of bird flu continues to spread across the Tumakuru district of Karnataka after the number of peacock deaths crossed 54 within the last month, triggering fresh concern among residents and authorities.

A few days ago, laboratory reports confirmed that the deaths of 44 peacocks in the district were caused by the H5N1 Avian influenza virus. Around 30 chickens had also died in a poultry farm, leading to panic among villagers and poultry farmers.

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While samples collected from the dead chickens were sent for testing, officials have now confirmed that the poultry deaths were not linked to bird flu.

However, peacock deaths are continuing to be reported from different parts of the district, raising fears about the possible spread of the infection.

Officials said peacocks have been mysteriously dying across Tumakuru taluk for nearly a month. The situation has now expanded beyond the district, with a peacock carcass recently being found in Kunigal as well. Authorities fear this could indicate the spread of avian influenza to other parts of the district.

Officials have decided to immediately collect and send samples for laboratory testing if more peacock deaths are reported in Kunigal.

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Following the continued deaths, the Animal Husbandry Department has declared a high alert across the district. The field staff have been instructed to closely monitor bird movements and immediately report deaths of wild birds or animals. Officials have also directed veterinary teams to intensify surveillance in sensitive areas.

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Meanwhile, relief has come from Tumakuru’s Bommanahalli village, where over 30 chickens had died simultaneously in a poultry farm earlier this week. The incident had ignited panic amid the ongoing bird flu scare.

However, medical examination reports have confirmed that the chickens tested negative for bird flu, easing concerns among poultry farm owners and villagers.

Despite the results, the mysterious deaths of peacocks continue to remain a major concern for authorities, who are maintaining strict vigil across the district.