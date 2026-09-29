California recognises Eid holidays under state law

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill recognising Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in state law, allowing eligible state and school employees to use existing leave to observe the Islamic festivals.

Assembly Bill 2017 (AB 2017), authored by Assemblymember Matt Haney, was signed into law on Monday, September 28. The measure also allows K-12 schools and community colleges to close for Eid through locally negotiated agreements.

Under the new law, state and school employees can use personal holiday credits or other existing leave to observe Eid without having to take unpaid time off.

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“California is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Muslim communities in the country, and their traditions deserve recognition and respect,” Haney said in a statement.

The bill was co-sponsored by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA), the Muslim Impact Council and the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.

CAIR-CA welcomed the legislation, saying it would address difficulties faced by Muslim students and employees who previously had to choose between Eid observance and school or work commitments.

CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush thanked Newsom, Haney and the organisations involved, describing the legislation as a significant development for California Muslims.

.@CAgovernor Gavin Newsom just signed CAIR-CA’s Eid bill into law, officially recognizing Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays!



Co-sponsored by CAIR-CA, @CommissionAPIA, and the Muslim Impact Council, Assembly Bill (AB) 2017 permits state and school employees to… pic.twitter.com/2wtySvKOnH — CAIR Los Angeles (@cairlosangeles) September 29, 2026

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan, while Eid al-Adha falls during Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. Both festivals are traditionally observed with congregational prayers, family gatherings and celebrations.