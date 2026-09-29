California recognises Eid holidays under state law

Measure addresses work and school challenges faced during Eid.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Muslims performing Eid prayer outdoors on a green field with city buildings in the background.
Muslim men perform congregational prayer outdoors. Photo: Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill recognising Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in state law, allowing eligible state and school employees to use existing leave to observe the Islamic festivals.

Assembly Bill 2017 (AB 2017), authored by Assemblymember Matt Haney, was signed into law on Monday, September 28. The measure also allows K-12 schools and community colleges to close for Eid through locally negotiated agreements.

Under the new law, state and school employees can use personal holiday credits or other existing leave to observe Eid without having to take unpaid time off.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

“California is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Muslim communities in the country, and their traditions deserve recognition and respect,” Haney said in a statement.

The bill was co-sponsored by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA), the Muslim Impact Council and the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.

CAIR-CA welcomed the legislation, saying it would address difficulties faced by Muslim students and employees who previously had to choose between Eid observance and school or work commitments.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush thanked Newsom, Haney and the organisations involved, describing the legislation as a significant development for California Muslims.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan, while Eid al-Adha falls during Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. Both festivals are traditionally observed with congregational prayers, family gatherings and celebrations.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button