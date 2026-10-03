Ceiling collapse at SNCU ward of Bhupalpally government hospital

TRS chief Kavitha accused the Congress government of playing with people's lives and demanded that the health sector, especially government hospitals, be strengthened.

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Ceiling collapse at Bhupalpally government hospital causing damage to medical equipment.
A portion of ceiling collapsed at the childrens's ward at Bhupalpally government hospital on Saturday

Hyderabad: A portion of a ceiling caved in at the children’s ward of Telangana government hospital on Saturday, October 3.

The incident occurred at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Bhupalpally Government Hospital. Fortunately, the room was empty, and no one was injured.

Last month, five newborns lost their lives in a tragic fire accident caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit at the Adilabad Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). There were 27 infants undergoing treatment at the time of the incident.

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A similar incident took place at the MGM Hospital in Warangal, injuring three people.

Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS) chief K Kavitha accused the Congress government of playing with people’s lives and demanded that the health sector, especially government hospitals, be strengthened.

“Despite your (Chief Minister Revanth Reddy) claims of spending thousands of crores on healthcare, government hospitals have deteriorated under your administration. Medicines are unavailable, sanitation is in disarray, there are not enough doctors, and patients are struggling due to a shortage of beds. Government hospitals have been reduced to such a deplorable state that patients are being treated while seated in wheelchairs,” she said.

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