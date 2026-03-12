Centre approves procurement of pulses, oilseeds from Telangana farmers

Hyderabad: The Union government on Wednesday, March 11, cleared the proposal of the Telangana government to procure pulses and oilseeds under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Rabi 2026 season.

According to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Centre has approved the procurement of 1,25,855 metric tonnes of crops from farmers across Telangana.

Value of the procurement

The estimated value of the procurement is over Rs 894 crore.

The procurement will be carried out at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard farmers from fluctuations in market prices.

The approved quantity includes 29,860 metric tonnes of gram, 37,020 metric tonnes of urad, 55,285 metric tonnes of groundnut and 3,690 metric tonnes of sunflower.

MSP-based procurement

By guaranteeing MSP-based procurement, the government intends to ensure better returns for cultivators and protect them from market fluctuations.

The minister said that the move would encourage farmers in Telangana to expand the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds such as gram, urad, groundnut and sunflower in the coming seasons.