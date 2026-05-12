Chicken prices surge due to summer, wedding season in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The prices of chicken in Hyderabad have crossed the Rs 350 per kg mark due to the summer heat and the wedding season in the city.

The increase in prices is attributed to both the rise in demand due to an uptick in weddings in the city and the decline in supply due to the prevailing summer heat in the state.

Chicken prices in Hyderabad jump by over 16 pc

Chicken prices in Hyderabad have increased from around Rs 300 per kg a week ago to Rs 350-370 per kg today.

It is also evident across various chicken types, including those with skin, without skin, live and boneless.

Also Read Woman dies by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad

The rates for live chicken are currently in the range of Rs 190-220. Boneless chicken is being sold at Rs 500 per kg.

Wedding season in Hyderabad

The ongoing wedding season in Hyderabad, along with other parts of India, has witnessed a substantial number of marriages.

This surge in wedding events has led to an increased demand for chicken, consequently causing a spike in rates in Hyderabad.

Summer season in Hyderabad

The prevailing summer season in the city is also contributing significantly to the rise in chicken prices.

As the monsoon is about to hit the state, the temperature is likely to decline, which will result in a dip in chicken prices in Hyderabad.