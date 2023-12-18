Chicken rates spike due to rise in weddings in Hyderabad

Conclusion of the Karthika Masam has also contributed to the surge.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th December 2023 12:42 pm IST
chicken rates in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Chicken rates in Hyderabad have experienced a surge, rising by more than 15 percent in the past three weeks.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Speaking to siasat.com, Syed Fayazuddin, the proprietor of Eagle Groups Fayaz Trading said that this increase is attributed to a rise in demand, particularly due to an uptick in weddings in the city. He also mentioned that the conclusion of the Karthika Masam has contributed to this surge.

Current chicken rates in Hyderabad

The chicken rates in Hyderabad have increased from Rs 106 per kg live on November 27 to Rs 126 today. This increase is evident across various chicken types, including those with skin, without skin, and boneless.

MS Education Academy

Currently, the rates for live chicken and chicken with skin in the city are Rs 122 and Rs 177 per kg, respectively. For varieties without skin and boneless, the rates are Rs 201 and Rs 360 per kg, respectively.

Chicken typePrices per kg in Rs (Today)Prices per kg in Rs (December 11)Prices per kg in Rs (December 4)Prices per kg in Rs (November 27)
Live12297108106
With skin177141157154
Skinless201160178175
Boneless360300320320

Wedding season in Hyderabad

The ongoing wedding season in Hyderabad, along with other parts of India, has witnessed a substantial number of marriages.

Also Read
Hyderabad billionaires richer by hundreds of crores as Sensex scales 71000-mark

This surge in wedding events has led to an increased demand for chicken, consequently causing a spike in rates in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th December 2023 12:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button