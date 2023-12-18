Chicken rates spike due to rise in weddings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chicken rates in Hyderabad have experienced a surge, rising by more than 15 percent in the past three weeks.

Speaking to siasat.com, Syed Fayazuddin, the proprietor of Eagle Groups Fayaz Trading said that this increase is attributed to a rise in demand, particularly due to an uptick in weddings in the city. He also mentioned that the conclusion of the Karthika Masam has contributed to this surge.

Current chicken rates in Hyderabad

The chicken rates in Hyderabad have increased from Rs 106 per kg live on November 27 to Rs 126 today. This increase is evident across various chicken types, including those with skin, without skin, and boneless.

Currently, the rates for live chicken and chicken with skin in the city are Rs 122 and Rs 177 per kg, respectively. For varieties without skin and boneless, the rates are Rs 201 and Rs 360 per kg, respectively.

Chicken type Prices per kg in Rs (Today) Prices per kg in Rs (December 11) Prices per kg in Rs (December 4) Prices per kg in Rs (November 27) Live 122 97 108 106 With skin 177 141 157 154 Skinless 201 160 178 175 Boneless 360 300 320 320

Wedding season in Hyderabad

The ongoing wedding season in Hyderabad, along with other parts of India, has witnessed a substantial number of marriages.

This surge in wedding events has led to an increased demand for chicken, consequently causing a spike in rates in Hyderabad.