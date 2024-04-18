Chief of NCB SIT that cleared Aryan Khan takes VRS

New Delhi: NCB deputy director general (DDG) Sanjay Kumar Singh, who headed an SIT that gave a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the drugs-on-cruise case, has taken VRS.

The 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Odisha cadre is currently heading the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB’s) south-west and southern region as its DDG.

He is also holding an enquiry against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on charges of alleged irregularities while conducting investigation into two drugs cases when the latter headed the NCB Mumbai office.

Singh told PTI that he sought voluntary retirement from service (VRS) on purely “personal grounds” and that he has applied for the same on February 29.

His VRS is effective from April 30. He was supposed to retire in January 2025.

“I will continue doing the job till April 30,” he said.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Singh had given a clean chit to Aryan Khan and five others in May 2022 citing “lack of sufficient evidence” against them in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan and a number of others were arrested by the NCB in October 2021 in Mumbai on drugs charges by a team headed by Wankhede.

Singh has earlier served in the CBI.