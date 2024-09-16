Chilkur head priest visits Hyderabad mosque, donates blood on Milad Un Nabi

Hyderabad: The head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, CS Rangarajan and the temple staff joined the blood donation drive conducted at Masjid-E-Muhammed Hussain at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on Milad-Un-Nabi on Monday, September 16. The gesture was appreciated for spreading feelings of communal harmony and fraternity across religions, by the individuals who took part in the event, which was held for mobilizing blood for children suffering from cancer.

The event was organised by Helping Hands Foundation, a Hyderabad-based NGO led by Mujtaba Hasan Askari. The NGO has been working with MNJ Cancer Hospital in Lakdikapul, to help children suffering from Acute Leukemia or blood cancer.

MNJ Cancer Hospital, named after Nawab Mehdi Nawaz Jung, conducts 2500 major and 4000 minor surgeries in a year. The hospital requires nearly 100 units of blood every day to cater for its patients. In efforts to help this situation, the NGO was aiming to raise 200 units of blood from the drive.

Also Read India’s first poly health clinic at Hyderabad metro station

The temple head priest commended the efforts of the Helping Hands Foundation over the years. Joining the blood donation drive in the masjid, he appreciated the efforts of his Muslim brothers and said their blood donation would go a long way in saving lives.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari and CS Rangarajan, both engineering batchmates from Osmania University, shared their moments of friendship and fond memories when they met during the blood donation drive.

He also said that he is truly inspired to see Hindus, at the time of their festivity of Vinayak Chathurthi in the city, joining in large numbers to the noble event.