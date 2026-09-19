Comedian Samay Raina’s wedding reportedly on cards

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr have found themselves at the centre of wedding rumours after an anonymous Reddit post claimed they are planning to marry in December 2026.

The post came from a user who claimed to be close to Samay’s family. According to the screenshot circulating online, the user said they had spoken to his mother about the alleged plans. The post also claimed Samay and Medha were enjoying a vacation and that he wanted to marry her soon.

That was enough to set social media talking. The original post has reportedly been deleted, but screenshots continue to circulate, with fans wondering whether the pair are ready to make their relationship official.

The wedding claim follows months of speculation about Samay and Medha. Their public appearances together and online interactions have kept fans guessing, though neither has publicly confirmed that they are dating. Now, an alleged conversation with Samay’s mother has added a wedding date to the mix, even as the identity of the person behind the post remains unknown.

There is also no announcement from either family and no independent confirmation of the December claim.