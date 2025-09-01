Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the commercial LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.
OMCs have hiked the prices by Rs 51.50 per unit.
Reasons behind the price cut
Though the precise reasons behind the price increase remain undisclosed, various factors, such as changes in international oil prices and supply-demand dynamics, likely contribute to such adjustments.
Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad and other parts of India typically occur on the first day of each month.
Commercial LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad
A commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,801.5 in Hyderabad. The city has the highest price compared to other metro cities in India.
The commercial LPG cylinder prices in other metro cities are as follows:
|Cities
|LPG cylinder price (In rupees)
|Hyderabad
|1801.5 (-50.50)
|Kolkata
|1684 (-50.50)
|Chennai
|1738 (-51)
|Bengaluru
|1653 (-51)
|Delhi
|1580 (-51.50)
According to experts, the price adjustment of the commercial gas cylinders will directly benefit restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for daily operations.
No changes were made to the domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad or any other cities in India.