Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the commercial LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

OMCs have hiked the prices by Rs 51.50 per unit.

Reasons behind the price cut

Though the precise reasons behind the price increase remain undisclosed, various factors, such as changes in international oil prices and supply-demand dynamics, likely contribute to such adjustments.

Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad and other parts of India typically occur on the first day of each month.

Also Read Hyderabad woman immerses gold chain with Ganesha idol, GHMC recovers it

Commercial LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad

A commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,801.5 in Hyderabad. The city has the highest price compared to other metro cities in India.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in other metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 1801.5 (-50.50) Kolkata 1684 (-50.50) Chennai 1738 (-51) Bengaluru 1653 (-51) Delhi 1580 (-51.50)

According to experts, the price adjustment of the commercial gas cylinders will directly benefit restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for daily operations.

No changes were made to the domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad or any other cities in India.