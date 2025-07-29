Complaints to HYDRAA on encroachers building religious structures to grab lands

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has received multiple complaints on land grabbers using religious structures as a shield to encroach upon government and private lands.

The complainants alleged that when they questioned the encroachments, the perpetrators were mobilising members of the religious organisations to intimidate and attack them.

During the Prajavani grievance redressal weekly programme held at Buddha Bhavan in Secunderabad on Monday, HYDRAA received 51 complaints from petitioners, with some of them being encroachment of roads, parks and layouts by land grabbers, planting religious flags and constructing religious structures to encroach upon lands.

At Chikoti Gardens in Begumpet, Secunderabad, a temple has been constructed, and part of the shed constructed adjacent to the function hall has encroached on an adjacent road. The colony residents complained that because of 30 per cent of the 10-12 ft road being encroached, even ambulances were unable to enter their colony.

In another similar case, at Anjaneya Nagar locality of Moosapet in Kukatpally constituency, in a Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) approved layout, 2,000 sq yd land was allotted for a colony park. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had also sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to build a boundary wall and development of the park, for which foundation-stone was also laid.

When the contractor tried to begin the works, members from one community allegedly planted a flag on that land and obstructed the contractor from developing the park. The Anjayena Nagar colony residents urged HYDRAA to restore the park land and develop it.

In Patancheru, near GMR Convention Centre, there is the APR Praveen Luxeria gated community with 500 villas, with 1 acre allotted for a park. However, some of the residents have been constructing a religious structure in 2,000 sq yd land, despite the residents of the colony raising objection to it.

People also complained that in Osmania Colony of Serilingampalli mandal, the society leaders of the colony were selling away vacant lands bordering Sakkubai Colony and Osmania Colony by manipulating the revenue numbers.

Residents of Balanagar and Fatehnagar represented to HYDRAA that no desilting works were taken up in the nala passing through these areas, resulting in the rainwater flooding the industrial area.

It was also brought to the notice of HYDRAA that Vengalayakunta and a nala in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district were being encroached, resulting in the groundwater levels plummeting.

At Bahadurpalli village in Dundigal municipality, due to Peerzadi Kunta lake located adjacent to Green Hills Colony being encroached, there has been water scarcity in the area.