Death toll in Bhatkal shell collection tragedy rises to 11

Karwar : The death toll in the tragic drowning incident near Alvekodi coastal area close to Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district has risen to 11. The victims had reportedly ventured into the sea to collect shellfish when they were swept away by strong waters.

While the bodies of 10 victims were recovered on Sunday, May 24, the body of the missing person, Mahadev Naik, was found on Monday during a search operation conducted jointly by the NDRF and the team led by renowned rescuer Eshwar Malpe. With this, the total number of deaths in the incident has climbed to 11, while two women were rescued alive.

The tragedy has left several families devastated, with heartbreaking stories emerging from the affected households. Among the deceased were Mastamma Naik and her son Umesh Naik, who lost his life while trying to save his mother.

According to eyewitness Manjunath Naik, Mastamma was collecting shellfish in the water while Umesh was gathering shells from nearby rocks. When he noticed his mother struggling in the water, Umesh immediately jumped in to rescue her. However, due to the strong currents and difficulty in pulling her out, he could not save her. While trying to return to safety, two other persons reportedly held onto Umesh in an attempt to save themselves, causing all of them to drown.

The incident has also orphaned several children. Mahadev Naik and his wife Lakshmi Naik were among those who died in the tragedy, leaving behind their children Darshan (23) and Keerthana (20) without parents.

In another heartbreaking case, Lakshmi Shivaram Naik, who also died in the incident, had already lost her husband nearly 10 years ago. She was the sole breadwinner and support system for her four children, who are currently pursuing primary and secondary education. Her death has left the children devastated and uncertain about their future.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Uttara Kannada district, with locals demanding better awareness and safety measures in coastal areas frequently visited for shellfish collection.