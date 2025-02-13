Demolition drive along Musi River in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat resumes

Hyderabad: The demolition drive along the Musi River in Chaderghat and Shankarnagar Basti in Hyderabad resumed on Wednesday.

It is part of the river beautification initiative.

Demolition drive along Musi River brought down structures in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat

According to a report published in DC, during the drive, the structures marked with ‘RBX’ were brought down.

The report quoted Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) stating that it is not a fresh demolition drive but rather a continuation of earlier cleaning efforts.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad announce holiday for Friday

Properties marked months ago

It is stated that the demolition drive targeted structures that were marked months ago along Musi River in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat. However, as the drive remained incomplete, it has now been completed.

Also Read Hyderabad to Bengaluru train to be nearly as fast as flight

In the coming days, more similar demolition drives are likely to continue in other parts of the city along the Musi River.

Earlier, hundreds of footpath encroachments in Hyderabad have been cleared since December last year.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the city’s traffic police has removed 744 encroachments in two months.

The GHMC said that the anti-encroachment drive aims to reduce traffic congestion and restore footpaths for pedestrian use.