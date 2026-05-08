Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date and platform; Dhurandhar 3 update

Mumbai: The Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as one of the biggest successful projects in Indian cinema, with both films together grossing over Rs 3,100 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in the lead roles and has built a massive fan following across the globe.

The first installment struck a strong emotional chord with audiences and quickly turned into a blockbuster. However, it was the second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, that took the franchise to an entirely new level with its larger-than-life action sequences, grand visuals, and intense drama. Ever since the sequel released, fans have been eagerly waiting to know whether a third installment is already in the works.

Now, there seems to be a major update that has left fans excited. Amid the phenomenal success of the franchise, the makers have teased that there is still more to come.

Dhurandhar 3 happening?

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande hinted at the future of the franchise. “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year,” she revealed, adding that the team has “something up our sleeves.”

While she did not officially confirm Dhurandhar 3, the statement was enough to send fans into a frenzy. Many are now speculating whether the makers are planning a third installment, a spin-off series, or even a behind-the-scenes documentary based on the blockbuster franchise.

Meanwhile, the action-packed sequel is also gearing up for its OTT debut. According to reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to premiere internationally on Netflix on May 14, 2026, although viewers in some regions may get access on May 15 due to time zone differences. The film is reportedly arriving with the tagline “Raw & Undekha” and is expected to feature an extended runtime of nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes, along with uncensored dialogues and additional footage.

Reports also suggest that the India streaming release may happen on JioHotstar around the same time. Although the makers are yet to officially confirm the date, a recent court case linked to the film reportedly hinted at the digital release timeline.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Even after seven weeks in theatres, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office.

So far, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grossed an estimated Rs 1,791.55 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. For the unversed, the first film, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, while the sequel hit theatres on March 19, 2026.