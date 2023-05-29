Dipika Kakar bids goodbye to acting, says ‘I am done’

Mumbai: Popular actress and Bigg Boss 12 winner, Dipika Kakar who has won the hearts of audiences with her performance in Sasural Simar Ka, has bid adieu to acting. Yes, you read that right! Dipika, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, confirmed the news during one of her recent interviews.

In the recent conversation with First India Telly, Dipika said that she has decided to take a step back from her acting career to focus on the joys of motherhood.

“I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I am done. Mujhe aur kaam nahi karna hai. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother,” she said.

While her fans will undoubtedly miss seeing her on-screen, they wholeheartedly support her decision to prioritize her family and embrace motherhood. Her last project was Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and has stayed away from television since then.

Dipika Kakar tied the knot with Shoaib Ibrahim in a traditional nikah ceremony on February 22, 2017. She accepted Islam and reportedly changed her name to ‘Faiza’ to marry Shoaib. The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram in January this year.