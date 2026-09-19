DK Shivakumar makes surprise visit to Mangaluru fishing harbour

Mangaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, September 19, made a surprise early-morning inspection of the Mangaluru fishing harbour and the estuary, arriving around 6 am along with Minister UT Khader and senior officials. He travelled by boat to the sea mouth and inspected the location where a boat had recently sunk amid heavy silt accumulation.

The Chief Minister also examined the blueprint prepared by engineers and officials from the ports department near the harbour jetty and sought details about the proposed expansion of the fishing harbour and development of the jetty.

During the visit, Shivakumar entered the fish market and interacted with fishermen and traders. He also picked up and examined large anjal (seer) fish brought in by local fishermen. However, he expressed displeasure after noticing that regular trading activities at the harbour had been stopped ahead of his visit.

“I have no satisfaction with the fact that the entire activity at the harbour was stopped by officials and police before I arrived. I came here to see the actual business activity and the problems faced by people. I do not need any security,” Shivakumar said.

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He said he had sought reports from the deputy commissioner and police commissioner on why business activities were halted and warned that officials found responsible would be suspended.

On the siltation issue, the Chief Minister said the recent boat accident had highlighted the need for a permanent solution. “The fact that a boat has sunk at the estuary because of silt is before our eyes. We will seek the opinion of a technical committee of the Union government on whether the dredged material should be disposed of in the sea or used for expansion works,” he said.

He said the government would soon decide whether to lease or purchase a dredger for the harbour.

Shivakumar also announced plans for better toilet facilities, a primary health check-up centre and a boat ambulance for fisherwomen. He directed officials to reclaim government land encroached upon through illegal compounds around the harbour and improve road and traffic arrangements.

He said the Cabinet had decided to upgrade the Fisheries College in Mangaluru into a university and increase student intake to 200 seats.

The Chief Minister also said a special Assembly session would be held on the Kasturirangan report to discuss its impact on coastal and Malnad regions.