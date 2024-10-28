Drinking water supply disrupted on Hyderabad outskirts as man damages pipeline

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply was disrupted on the outskirts of Hyderabad after a man damaged a pipeline.

The incident occurred when the man was laying a sewerage pipeline to his house in an area under the jurisdiction of the Narsingi Police Station.

Due to the pipeline damage, the water supply to around 800 houses and 20 villas was disrupted.

The damage happened when the man, Naseer, destroyed a 500 mm diameter DI pipeline constructed under the ORR Phase-II scheme of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

Action Demanded

Following the incident, HMWS&SB lodged a complaint with the Narsingi Police, demanding action against the accused.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused on Sunday.