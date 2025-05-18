Dubai: Autistic Indian teen sets world record for fastest 10 km skate in 40 minutes

Dubai: A 14-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat with autism has set a Guinness World Record for completing a 10 km inline skate in just 40 minutes and 4 seconds.

Zayne Merzi Sodawaterwala made history as the youngest athlete, regardless of ability, to hold this title.

Official timing devices show Zayne’s record-breaking time of 40 minutes and 4 seconds for the 10 km inline skate. Photo: @zaynesincworld/Instagram



The record-breaking achievement took place on March 5, 2025, at Al Qudra Cycling Track in Dubai.

Watch the record-breaking moment here:

“For Zayne, it was not about the record—it’s about the path to independence I have always envisioned for him, which brings me immense joy,” said his father, Merzi Sodawaterwala.

He added, “I’m incredibly proud of Zayne for overcoming challenges such as poor balance, difficulty focusing, and struggling to learn new skills. No one taught him how to skate; he taught himself by watching videos and practising alone. He surprises me every day. I truly hope this message reaches the world.”

Zayne Sodawaterwala receives his Guinness World Record certificate for the fastest 10km inline skate, surrounded by his proud family in Dubai.

Photo: Instagram

In recognition of his achievement, the Embassy of India in the UAE presented Zayne with a special Diplomatic Award on March 29, applauding him as a symbol of the deepening India–UAE friendship.

Just three weeks after his record-setting skate, Zayne pushed his limits further by completing a 42.55 km inline skate—equivalent to a full marathon—in just over four hours at Al Barsha Pond Park.

Zayne joins a growing list of Indian teens with autism making global headlines from the UAE. In 2023, Amit Ramkumar, also based in Dubai, set a Guinness World Record for the largest magnet number. In 2022, Aman Maqbool, another autistic Indian boy in the UAE, was honoured with a Golden Visa.