Magazine editor booked for report on YSRCP worker’s murder in Palnadu

Hyderabad: The editor of Sakshi magazine was booked by the Palandu district police in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, April 10, for covering the alleged murder of a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) worker.

Sakshi Magazine carried an article on how a YSRCP worker was kidnapped and murdered by members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in in Palnadu district on April 3. The deceased was identified as Harishchandra, who was murdered in the Nagarjunasagar Hill Colony.

Also Read Chandrababu scared of YSR Congress, claims Jagan Reddy

Harischandra had gone to Palandu from Telangana to collect his pension. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts were cited by the Sakshi team, along with a grieving statement from Harishchandra’s wife and son, who clearly named the accused as TDP supporters.

Enraged over the article, TDP mandal president from Macherla, N Veraswamy, filed a complaint against R Dhanunjay Reddy and six other journalists of Sakshi Magazine. Based on the complaint, the Palandu police booked Reddy and others under sections 196(1), 352, 353(2), 61(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.